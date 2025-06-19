THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has adjourned to July 18, 2025, a case in which former Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa is accused of stealing US$5,600 and K6,600 from a Nigerian national. The matter came up for cross-examination on Wednesday before Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli, but the State requested an adjournment, citing the absence of key documents that a witness was supposed to refer to in court. In this case, Sampa, 52, is jointly charged with Richard Shula, 45, a police officer. In count one, Sampa is charged with theft, contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. He is alleged to have, on January 5, 2024, in Lusaka, jointly and while acting with...