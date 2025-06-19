Former Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota and his counterpart Livestock and Fisheries David Shamulenga at the Orientation workshop for Permanent Secretary at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 27, 2018. - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has denied former Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota bail pending appeal of his four-year prison sentence. Mushota, who was convicted in March for willful failure to follow procurement procedures in the purchase of a government building valued at over US$5 million, had applied for bail in May while awaiting the outcome of his appeal. However, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) opposed the application, arguing that granting bail would undermine the seriousness of the offence. Particulars of the offence were that Mushota, between November 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017, in Lusaka, being Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, did willfully fail to comply with the law...