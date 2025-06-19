A TENANT of Sylvia Mutaba, the woman accused of being found in possession of her husband George Kalaba’s skeletal remains, has told the Lusaka High Court that he last saw Kalaba in September 2023. Testifying before High Court Judge Anna Ononuuju, Tuesday, Danny Mubanga, 56, said Kalaba appeared to be in poor health the last time he saw him and that he never saw him again until the remains were discovered in June 2025. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Kalaba, 55, the deceased’s brother, has recounted how he led a team of police officers to George’s house after several failed attempts to contact Sylvia and her children. In this case, Mutaba is facing a charge of manslaughter. The court has recorded pleas of...