THE Lusaka High Court has sentenced three children of the late George Kalaba and one of his neighbours to one month imprisonment for failing to report his death, after his skeletal remains were discovered inside his house. Although the four were handed custodial sentences, they walked free on Friday, having already served five months in custody while awaiting trial. Those convicted are Preteria Mbandama (a neighbour), and Kalaba’s children; Wendy Kalaba, Sandra Kalaba, and Natasha Kalaba. They were charged and pleaded guilty to one count of failing to give notice of death, contrary to Section 9 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act, Chapter 51 of the Laws of Zambia. The particulars of the offence are that the four, on...