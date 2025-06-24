A FORMER head teacher at Matero Boys Secondary School has told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that only two GCE candidates were registered out of 629 candidates in the provisional register for 2025. Samuel Chipo, 57, testified that this is because Alifasi Banda stole the K717,600 intended for the registration of 627 GCE candidates. In this matter, Banda, a teacher at Matero Boys Secondary School, who also serves as a reverend at Reformed Church in Zambia, is facing one count of theft by public servant. It is alleged that Banda, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2025 and March 7, 2025, in Lusaka, being a person employed in the public service as a teacher, stole K717,600, the property of the...