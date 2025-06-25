THE Lusaka High Court yesterday adjourned the matter in which Socialist Party president Fred M’membe is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm to allow him to attend Edgar Lungu’s funeral in South Africa. Meanwhile, M’membe says the former president should be buried by his friends and relatives, stating that those who were not his friends have no obligation to attend the funeral. In this matter, M’membe is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (OABH). The offences were allegedly committed during the Muchinda Ward council by-election campaign in Kamalamba area of Serenje District in 2023. When the matter came up before Judge Ruth Chibbabbuka, Tuesday, the state made an application to stand down...