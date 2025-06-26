LUSAKA High Court Judge Charles Zulu has sentenced a man identified as Portifer Mwalanda to 60 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling two children aged seven and eight. Mwalanda was charged with defilement of a child, contrary to Section 138(1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. When the matter came up for sentencing, Wednesday, before Justice Zulu, the State argued that the case involved aggravating circumstances which the court should consider when meting out the sentence. “The convict before you was convicted for defiling not one child but two children, 7 and 8 years. We find this to be aggravating, and as this court exercises judicial power, these factors should be taken into consideration,”...