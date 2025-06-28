THE Constitutional Court has held that the state’s decision to initiate a Constitution amendment process before undertaking wide consultations with the people goes against the spirit of the Constitution. The ConCourt has therefore ordered that an independent body of experts conduct wide consultations with the people. This is in a matter where former Lumezi Independent MP Munir Zulu and Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestine Mukandila petitioned the state in the Constitutional Court over the constitutional amendment process. Zulu and Mukandila sought a declaration that the state’s decision to undertake a constitutional amendment process without broader consultations with citizens, either directly or through their elected representatives, violates Articles 8 and 9 of the Constitution and is therefore unconstitutional. The petitioners...