THE Lusaka High Court has set September 9 as the date for judgement in the matter where PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has appealed against an 18-month sentence. On May 17, last year, Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga convicted and sentenced Nakacinda for the offence of defamation of the President. It was alleged that Nakacinda, on December 13, 2021, in Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of President Hakainde Hichilema into hatred, ridicule and contempt, caused to be published defamatory matter by word of mouth, where he addressed people at the High Court of Zambia, which was also broadcast by Muvi Television and Crown Facebook Page that ‘His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema had summoned judges at his private residence,...