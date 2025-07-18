CIVIL rights activist Brebner Changala has petitioned the Constitutional Court, challenging the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)’s decision to hold by-elections in Mfuwe Constituency. He is seeking an order to cancel the polls scheduled for August 7, 2025. In an affidavit filed before the court, Changala argues that the ECZ’s decision contravenes Article 70(2)(f) of the Constitution, as the current Mfuwe member of parliament, Maureen Mabonga, was not serving a prison sentence at the time nominations for the by-election were conducted. “I am a civil rights activist, the main object of this petition is to promote democracy and constitutionalism by challenging the nomination of Kunda, Mubanga and Mufunelo for the Mfuwe by-election in contravention of Article 70(2)(f) of the Zambian...