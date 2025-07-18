THE Lusaka High Court has thrown out the injunction granted to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, restraining News Diggers from airing its investigative documentary on Chinese investments. High Court Judge Elita Mwikisa says the Chamber had no cause of action in the matter, meaning the interim injunction granted on May 22, 2025, could not be sustained. The documentary was initially scheduled for release on May 23 and is titled “Chinese Investment in Zambia; the good, the bad and the dangerous,” featuring findings of the newspaper’s investigation including illegal mining activities, environmental damage, fraud and sex trafficking. However, in June, the Lusaka High Court granted an ex-parte order to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia, restraining News Diggers from airing...