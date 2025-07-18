A FINANCE officer has testified that a white man identified as Mark Gabites was furious and annoyed after discovering that a K180,000 payment he allegedly made to Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai was not reflected in Zamnuka Farm’s council account. This testimony came in a case in which Livingstone Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai, 49, of House Number 564, Nakatindi Extension, is facing two counts of corrupt practices with a private body, contrary to Section 20 (1) as read with Section 41 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. In the first count, it is alleged that between August 1 and September 30, 2023, Muleabai, in her capacity as Mayor of Livingstone City Council, corruptly solicited K120,000 from Mark Gabites...