FORMER Mongu High Court judge Wilfred Muma has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that between late 2017 and early 2018, while serving as commissioner of lands, he received a letter from the Patriotic Front (PF) applying for a four-hectare piece of land on which to construct the party’s secretariat. Muma also told the court that although he reported administratively to the Ministry of Lands Permanent Secretary, he functionally answered to the then republican president, the late Edgar Lungu, though he never received any written instructions from him. Meanwhile, Muma recalled that his salary was later upgraded to the level of a permanent secretary after he raised concerns with then secretary to the cabinet, the late Roland Msiska, and...