FORMER Mongu High Court judge Wilfred Muma has told the court that former Army Commander General Paul Mihova was instructed by late former president Edgar Lungu to surrender the land in Woodlands in exchange for a much bigger piece of land along the Airport road. The former High Court judge says he does not know when the lease was signed in favour of the Patriotic Front for land on which to construct the party’s secretariat. In this matter, it is alleged in count one that between April 1 and December 31, 2018, while serving as Commissioner of Lands, Muma willfully failed to comply with Section 84 of the Lands and Deeds Registry Act by instructing his subordinates to cancel Certificate...