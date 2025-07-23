THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has asked the Constitutional Court for an order to stay all proceedings, deliberations, discussions and legislative actions in the National Assembly relating to Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025. LAZ is also seeking an interim injunction restraining Speaker Nelly Mutti or any other person from undertaking, facilitating, or permitting any further legislative proceedings in respect of the Bill. LAZ recently filed a petition in the Constitutional Court seeking an interim order to restrain the Speaker of the National Assembly, and all persons acting under her authority, from taking further steps in the legislative process related to Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025. This follows Speaker Mutti’s ruling that Parliament could resume consideration...