A 32-YEAR-OLD woman has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly possessing medical drugs believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained and operating a pharmacy without a permit. In this matter, Angela Muyangwa, in count one, is charged with the offence of being in possession of property believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, contrary to Section 319 (a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Muyangwa, on May 22, 2024, in Lusaka, had in her possession 37 x 10ml syringes, 70 needles, 40 x 5ml syringes and assorted drugs reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained. In count two, Muyangwa is charged with...