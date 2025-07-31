A CHONGWE resident has taken the state to the Lusaka High Court, seeking the recovery of Leopards Hill Ranch and its assets on behalf of his late father, Stephanus Louwrens Janse Van Rensburg. Stephanus Louwrens Junior, administrator of the estate, wants the court to declare that the State’s compulsory acquisition of the ranch, without compensation, violated Article 16(1) of the Zambian Constitution, which protects individuals from deprivation of property. He is demanding compensation for the land, associated property, and special damages including over 45 years of travel expenses incurred while pursuing alternative land promised by the State. He also seeks damages for lost opportunities, legal costs, and any other relief the court may deem appropriate. The Attorney General has been...