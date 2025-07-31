A FARMER from Vubwi District in Eastern Province has taken the State to the Lusaka High Court, seeking the return of K1,640,000 allegedly seized unlawfully by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers, as well as damages totaling more than USD 6.4 million for lost business, vandalism, and reputational harm. Benjamin Chilufya Chishala is demanding an order compelling the State to refund the seized amount and compensate him for what he describes as unlawful conduct by state agents during a series of raids on his farm. He claims the officers also instigated looting and vandalism, leading to the collapse of his farming operations. In his statement of claim filed through Messrs. Kang’ombe & Associates, Chishala has cited the Attorney General, a police...