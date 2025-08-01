THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has once again extended the bench warrant issued against Patriotic Front (PF) faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba, in a case where he is accused of assaulting a police officer. During the court session yesterday, Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda Kalisilira also issued a stern warning, threatening to extend the bench warrant to the arresting officer if he fails to appear at the next sitting. Mwamba is charged with one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. It is alleged that on June 14, 2023, in Lusaka, Mwamba assaulted Detective Inspector Steven Simwenda, a police officer with badge number 14598, while he was executing his official duties. When the matter came up...