THE Mongu High Court has convicted former defence minister Davies Chama and his co-accused, Brian Dumisani Nyoni, for causing grievous harm to a UPND member during a 2015 by-election incident in Mulobezi District. High Court Judge John Harrison Mbuzi found the duo guilty of acts intended to cause grievous harm, ruling that they deliberately and intentionally inflicted serious injuries on Mushaukwa Mushaukwa. The court has, however, reserved sentencing to August 8. Chama and Nyoni were jointly charged with one count of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm, contrary to Section 224 (a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The charge relates to an incident on June 6, 2015, in which the pair, acting together and...