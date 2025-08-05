THIRTY former general workers who took part in the construction of Government Complex have dragged the state to the High Court demanding a payment of K25 million being terminal benefits, salary arrears and accrued interest due to them. Charles Mumba and 29 others also want damages for breach of contract and interest on the sum found due to them. The 30 have cited the Attorney General as the defendant in the matter. According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Mumba stated that he was, together with 29 others, declared redundant in 2017. “That we were employed by government through the then ministry of works and supply (now Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban...