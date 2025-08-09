MONGU High Court Judge John Harrison Mbuzi has sentenced former defence minister Davies Chama and his co-accused, Brian Dumisani Nyoni, to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for causing grievous harm to a UPND member during a 2015 by-election incident in Mulobezi District. Meanwhile, Judge Mbuzi has extended a warrant of arrest for Nyoni who was not before court. On August 1, Mbuzi found the duo guilty of acts intended to cause grievous harm, ruling that they deliberately and intentionally inflicted serious injuries on Mushaukwa Mushaukwa. The court however reserved the sentencing to yesterday. Chama and Nyoni were jointly charged with one count of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm, contrary to Section 224 (a) of the Penal Code Chapter...