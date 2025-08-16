THE South African High, Gauteng Division has adjourned the hearing of the application for leave to appeal the judgment that ordered the repatriation of the body of former President Edgar Lungu to Monday, August 18. The adjournment follows a request by the Lungu family, through their lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, State Counsel, who informed the court that his clients were engaging in discussions with the Zambian government regarding the repatriation of the former president’s body. Last week, the High Court ordered for the body of Lungu to be handed over to the Zambian authorities for a state funeral following his death on June 5, 2025. However, Lungu’s widow, Esther, and the family filed an application for leave to appeal the judgement,...