THE Department of Immigration says it has apprehended six individuals, among them a 42-year-old Assistant Registration Officer at the Mansa District National Registration Office for illegal acquisition and production of National Registration Cards (NRCs). In a statement issued Saturday, Department Chief Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said a routine compliance operation led to the apprehension of two Kenyan nationals who held Zambian NRCs. “The Department of Immigration has apprehended six individuals, including a 42-year-old Assistant Registration Officer based at the Mansa District National Registration Office, Brave Nsamba, in connection with an identity fraud case involving the illegal acquisition and production of National Registration Cards (NRCs). Investigations commenced on 24th July, 2025, when a routine compliance operation in Chipata’s Central Business...