THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda with a case to answer in a matter where he is accused of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour. Lusaka Magistrate Idah Phiri Mupemo has since placed Nakacinda on his defence. In this matter, Nakacinda is facing one count of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour contrary to Section 70 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Nakacinda, on unknown dates but between April 18, 2022, and April 22, 2022, in Lusaka, did utter...