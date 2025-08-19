Nkana Independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court in a matter where he is charged with one count of seditious practices. And Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has reallocated Mpundu’s matter to Magistrate Webster Milumbe. In this matter, Mpundu is facing one count of seditious practices contrary to Section 57(1)(b), read together with Section 60(1)(i) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Mpundu, on December 20, 2024, in Lusaka, allegedly published seditious words via a social media post in which he stated: “DEFEND YOURSELVES WITH EQUAL MEASURE, Fellow citizens I am out of the country and I have received this report of the attack...