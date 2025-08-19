Former Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili leaving the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court after his case was adjourned to a later date on Wednesday 8th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Former Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili leaving the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court after his case was adjourned to a later date on Wednesday 8th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE case in which Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili is charged with unlawful assembly failed to take off yesterday as he was reportedly unwell. In this matter, Kambwili was jointly charged with Charles Kakula and was facing one count of definitions of unlawful assembly and riot, while the latter was also facing an additional charge of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of race. But earlier in May, 2024, the state discharged Kakula of his charges in the matter. Allegations in the matter are that Kambwili, on January 26, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, unlawfully did assemble with intent to commit an offence or breach of peace. When the...