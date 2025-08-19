THE South African High Court, Gauteng Division, has adjourned sine die (indefinitely) the application by former president Edgar Lungu’s family for leave to appeal the judgment that ordered that the former head of state’s body be repatriated for a state funeral and burial at Embassy Park. This means that the court has postponed the hearing without setting a future date for resumption. Last week, the court adjourned the matter to August 18, following a request by the Lungu family, through their lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, State Counsel, who informed the court that his clients were engaging in discussions with the Zambian government regarding the repatriation of the former president’s body. This was after the High Court ordered for the body of...