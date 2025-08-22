THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a former employee at the Ministry of Agriculture to 12 months simple imprisonment for uttering false documents. Lusaka Magistrate Trevor Kasanda has also sentenced Chefu Musonda to 18 months imprisonment for obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretence. However, Musonda will only spend 18 months in prison as her sentence will run concurrently. In this matter, Musonda was charged with the ofence of uttering a false document contrary to Section 352 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of The Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence in count one alleged that Musonda, on a date unknown but between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2011, in Lusaka, did knowingly and fraudulently utter...