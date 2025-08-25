THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has convicted former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Delivering judgment yesterday, Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili ruled that the State had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. “I am satisfied that the prosecution proofed their case against the accused. On that background, I found the accused guilty for possession property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010, and i convict him accordingly,” said Magistrate Chibwili. Meanwhile, the State applied that Lusambo should be treated as a second offender, citing his earlier conviction in a corruption-related case....