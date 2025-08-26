THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has adjourned judgement in a matter were former Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) commissioner general Kingsley Chanda and another are charged with wilful failure to comply with procedure to September 30. This follows after the court informed the parties that judgement was not ready. In this matter, Chanda is jointly charged with former ZRA director administration, Callistus Kaoma, with 22 counts of wilful failure to comply with procedure relating to the manner they disposed of 22 used motor vehicles belonging to the commission and abuse of authority. In count one to three, it is alleged that Chanda and Kaoma, between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2020, in Lusaka, being public officers namely, commissioner general and director...