Former Foreign Affairs minister Joe Malanji speaks to PF vice president Given Lubinda outside DEC offices after he was released on bail on December 9, 2021

A 44-YEAR-OLD part-time doctor at Lusaka Trust Hopital has told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that he attended to a person named ‘Joel Malanji,’ according to the hospital’s system record. Last week, Acting Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga summoned the medical doctor who is said to have attended to former minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji when he failed to attend court. The medical practitioner was summoned by the court after Principal State advocate Mwangala Mwala observed that Malanji’s purported sick note submitted in court had the name ‘Joel Malanji’. In this matter, Malanji is jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba. Yamba is facing two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji...