A 29-YEAR-OLD student has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for trafficking in 14 sachets of marijuana. In this matter, Gabriel Shula, is charged with one count of trafficking in narcotic drugs contrary to Section 15 (1) and (2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021 as read with Statutory Instrument No. 119 of 1995 of the laws of Zambia. When the matter came up for plea before Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Andrew Peter Mungala, Shula, who is jointly charged with another pleaded guilty to the charge. According to the facts read out by the prosecution, Shula was apprehended on July 15, after Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers received information of suspected drug dealing...