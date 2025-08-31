THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 55-year-old woman to three months imprisonment for giving false information to a public officer employed in the public service as a Magistrate. Lusaka Magistrate Chrispine Hampungani has also sentenced Joyce Zulu to three months imprisonment for the offence of giving false information to a public officer at the Ministry of Lands. Further, Magistrate Hampugani has also sentenced Zulu to eight months imprisonment for depriving beneficiaries of their entitlement. However, Zulu will only spend eight months in prison as her sentence will run concurrently. In this matter, in count one, Zulu is charged with the offence of giving false information to a public officer contrary to Section 125 of the Penal Code...