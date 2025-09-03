THE State has wholly abandoned an appeal where it was challenging Shiwang’andu PF MP Stephen Kampyongo’s acquittal in a matter he was jointly charged with his wife, Wanziya Chirwa, on charges of corruption. In this matter, Kampyongo was on September 27, 2024, acquitted of five counts of being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. However, his wife was convicted and sentenced to three years’ simple imprisonment for being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. Dissatisfied with the acquittal, the State appealed against it in the High Court. But in a notice of abandonment filed at the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, the State wholly abandoned the appeal. “Notice of abandonment of appeal....