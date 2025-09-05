THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour on two counts of wilful failure to comply with laid down procedures. Magistrate Irene Wishimanga has also sentenced former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji to four years’ imprisonment with hard labour on seven counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Meanwhile, the State has applied for the forfeiture of two helicopters and three houses in Chongwe’s Silverest area, belonging to Malanji, which are believed to have been acquired through illicit means. In this matter, Yamba was charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji was charged with eight...