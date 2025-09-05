THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has denied bail to Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as ‘Why Me’, on the basis that he is a flight risk and is of no fixed abode. Meanwhile, Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Andrew Peter Mungala has ordered that Kapwepwe be taken to the hospital for a medical checkup without delay. The order came after Kapwepwe informed the court that he was beaten by prisoners for insulting Tongas. In this matter, Kapwepwe is charged with two counts of hate speech and one count of expressing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour. Particulars of the offence in count one are that on March 31, 2025, Kapwepwe, using a computer system...