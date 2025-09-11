A 43-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded not guilty to the charge of defiling his biological daughter, who is under the age of 16. Meanwhile, the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to the accused, Richard Kabanda, citing concerns that he might interfere with the victim. In this matter, Kabanda, in count one, is charged with the offence of incest, contrary to section 159 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The particulars are that Kabanda, on unknown dates but between January 1, 2022, and April 1, 2022, in Lusaka, had carnal knowledge of R.K., who, to his knowledge, is his biological daughter. In count two, Kabanda is charged with the offence of incest, contrary to section...