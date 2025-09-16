FORMER Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji has appealed the four-year sentence handed down by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. In a separate action, Malanji has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to dismiss the state’s application for the forfeiture of two helicopters and three houses in Chongwe’s Silverest area. Earlier this month, the state applied for the forfeiture of the two helicopters and three houses, belonging to Malanji, which are believed to have been acquired through illicit means. This forfeiture application came after Malanji’s conviction and four-year sentence with hard labour for possessing a Bell 430 Helicopter, a Bell 206 JET RANGER Helicopter and other properties suspected of being proceeds...