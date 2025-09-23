LUSAKA Senior Resident Magistrate Andrew Peter Mungala has recused himself from handling the case in which Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as ‘Why Me’, is charged with hate speech and expressing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin, or colour. Magistrate Mungala recused himself due to professional reasons. In counts one and two, Kapwepwe is charged with hate speech contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Securities and Cyber Crimes Act Number 2 of 2021 of Zambia. Particulars of the first count state that Kapwepwe, on March 31, 2025, using a computer system via his TikTok page Why Me the Lion of the World, knowingly and without lawful excuse used hate speech against the Tonga...