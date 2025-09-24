A FORMER principal accountant in the ministry of housing and infrastructure development has sued the State in the High Court, demanding a declaratory order that his dismissal from the civil service in 2018 over allegations of fraud and theft was unlawful. Sikelete Enock Kashweka is seeking damages for unlawful dismissal, unlawful detention and loss of opportunity. He also wants an order for his reinstatement to the position of principal accountant. Kashweka is further demanding a declaratory order that the seizure of his assets is unlawful and that his detention occasioned injury to his reputation. He is also seeking an order for the immediate release of his assets and passport, as well as an order for payment of his salary and...