LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has reallocated the matter in which Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as ‘Why Me’, is charged with hate speech to Magistrate Idah Phiri Mupemo. However, Kapwepwe could not take plea as his lawyer made an application challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the matter. On Monday, Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Andrew Peter Mungala recused himself from handling Kapwepwe’s case due to professional reasons. In this matter, Kapwepwe is charged with two counts of hate speech and one count of expressing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour. Particulars of the offence in count one are that on March 31, 2025, Kapwepwe, using a computer system via his...