FORMER Lumezi MP Munir Zulu has sued the State in the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that its agents’ actions of stripping him naked and searching his private parts in front of other inmates is an abrogation of his rights to protection from inhuman treatment and privacy. He laments that the actions of the correctional officers have exposed him to ridicule among other inmates, which has further led to other inmates making sexual advances towards him. The former lawmaker also wants a declaration that the State’s action of not allowing him access to or possession of money is in direct contravention of Article 16 (1) of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to protection from deprivation of property, and...