THE mother of the late Enock Simfukwe Kasengele has sued Maria Zaloumis and her Nigerian partner, Nathaniel Barthram, in the Lusaka High Court for negligence and violent acts that led to his death. Meanwhile, in a demand letter addressed to the duo, Grace Nachilima demanded damages for her son’s death in the sum of K21,908,201. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Nachilima stated that her son was lawfully invited to Zaloumis’ farm by his friend, a security guard. She explained that he was, without any reasonable or probable cause, apprehended at the farm and later tortured in an effort to extract a confession that he intended to attack Zaloumis with acid. “On August...