LUSAKA Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda has set November 28 as the date for judgment in the case where Livingstone Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai is facing two counts of corrupt practices involving K180,000. Muleabai closed her defence on Monday after Magistrate Kasanda ruled that she had a case to answer in the matter. Muleabai, 49, of house number 564 Nakatindi Extension, is facing two counts of corrupt practices with a Private Body, which contravene section 20 (1) as read with section 41 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Particulars of the offence allege that Muleabai, on a date unknown but between August 1, 2023 and September 30, 2023, in Livingstone, in her capacity as Mayor of Livingstone City...