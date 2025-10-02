THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has granted leave to the State to file an appeal challenging the Subordinate Court’s acquittal of Dr Chitalu Chilufya and eight others. In this matter, Dr Chilufya, former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Mulalelo Kakulubelwa, Wilson Lungu, Bonaventure Chilinde, Chomba Kaoma, three Honeybee directors Imran Lunat, Zakir Motala Abdurauf Motala, and Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited have been cited as respondents. The nine were acquitted by then Lusaka Magistrate Chinunda Chiwaula following the withdrawal of the complaint by lawyer Joseph Chirwa. Chirwa had moved the court to prosecute the nine for various corruption charges. In a ruling endorsed by High Court Judges Susan Wanjelani, Anne Malata-Ononuju and Vincent Siloka, the court stated...