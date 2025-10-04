THE Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by BetPawa and Betway seeking to restrain the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and government from imposing and collecting a newly introduced 10 percent excise duty on betting stakes. In a statement, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said the petitioners claimed that the tax was excessive and financially unsustainable, arguing it could force them to shut down operations and lead to widespread job losses. “The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by Betbio Zambia Limited (trading as BetPawa) and Emerald Bay Limited (trading as Betway) seeking to restrain the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the Attorney General from imposing and collecting a newly introduced 10% excise duty on betting stakes. The two betting...