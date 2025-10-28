COURTS are getting weary of having to deal with men defiling innocent children day-in and day-out, says Livingstone High Court Judge Mbile Wina. And Justice Wina has sentenced a 25-year-old Kalomo man to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 12-year-old girl. She has also sentenced Howard Matimba, 36, of Livingstone to 17 years imprisonment for indecent assault on a female contrary to Section 137 (1) of the Penal Code as read with Amendment Act No 15 of 2003. The Kalomo Magistrates’ Court convicted Erick Munsanje on one count of defiling a girl under the age of 16 on October 16, 2024, an offence believed to have been committed in Kalomo District, contrary to Section 138 (1) of...