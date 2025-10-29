THE Livingstone High Court has sentenced a 76-year-old man to 19 years imprisonment with hard labour for indecently assaulting a five-year-old girl. On October 29, 2024, the Livingstone Magistrates’ Court convicted Bernard Sitali for indecently assaulting a girl, contrary to Section 137 (1) of the Penal Code, and committed him to the High Court for sentencing. Facts before Livingstone High Court Judge Mbile Wina were that Sitali, a Livingstone resident, on August 21, 2023, indecently assaulted the juvenile girl, whose age difference with him was 69 years. When the matter came up for sentencing, Sitali’s defence counsel S. Mwale of the Legal Aid Board pleaded with Judge Wina for leniency, saying the convict was well advanced in age at 76,...