THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has acquitted Munir Zulu in a matter where he was charged with expressing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race. It was alleged that Zulu, on March 28, 2023, in Lusaka, did utter words to the effect that, “I am a villager from Lumezi, but I can tell you that villagers from Lumezi are more intelligent than villagers from Bweengwa”, which expression shows hatred, ridicule or contempt against a group of persons namely the villagers from Bweengwa. When the matter came up for Judgement before Lusaka Magistrate Amy Chilangwa, Friday, the court found Zulu not guilty of the charge. Magistrate Chilangwa noted that Bweengwa was a constituency which included various people and not only...